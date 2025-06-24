Arab countries shut airspace amid Iranian attack on US airbase in Qatar

Traditional boats anchored in front of Doha's buildings, in Qatar, on June 23, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Several Arab countries announced the temporary closure of their airspace late Monday as a precautionary measure amid heightened regional tensions following an Iranian strike on a US military base in Qatar.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said the country closed its airspace temporarily as regional tensions continued to escalate, and the measure was taken to ensure the safety of its citizens, residents and visitors.

Bahrain's Civil Aviation Affairs Department said it suspended air navigation over the kingdom as a precaution in response to regional developments.

Kuwait Airways also announced the suspension of all flights after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation declared a temporary closure of Kuwaiti airspace due to regional security concerns.

In Iraq, the Ministry of Transport told the Iraqi News Agency that the country's airspace, including over the southern region, has been closed to all air traffic.

Oman Air issued a statement saying that "in light of recent developments in the region, our flights to and from Manama, Dubai, Doha and Kuwait have been temporarily suspended. Flights across the rest of our network may be delayed as a result of longer flight paths."

Meanwhile, EgyptAir announced the cancellation of flights between Cairo and Gulf cities "until the situation in the region stabilizes."

Iran launched a barrage of missiles at the US military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday, marking a dramatic escalation in tensions following the US targeting of three Iranian nuclear sites in Iran.

Regional tension sharply escalated Sunday after the US bombed Iran's Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear facilities.

The attacks were the latest escalation in a US-backed Israeli military assault on Iran since June 13, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks on Israel.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, at least 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.