Israeli army warns Iranians in Tehran to steer clear of military targets ahead of attacks

An ambulance burned by Israeli attacks stands on a street, amid the Iran-Israel conflict, in Tehran, Iran, June 23, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

The Israeli military issued a warning for Iranians in the capital Tehran on Monday to steer clear of military targets ahead of new airstrikes.

"In the coming days, the IDF (army) will continue to attack military targets in the Tehran area," army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a statement on his official X account.

"For your security, we ask you to stay away from weapons manufacturing plants, military headquarters and security institutions belonging to the (Iranian) regime."

Israel and Iran have been engaged in aerial combat since June 13 when Tel Aviv launched a surprise attack on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, at least 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.