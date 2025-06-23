Iranian foreign minister arrives in Moscow to meet Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) welcomes Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi (R) before a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 17 April 2025. (EPA File Photo)

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived Sunday in Moscow to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the recent strikes by Israel and the US against nuclear sites in Iran, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

Araghchi plans to consult Monday with Putin and senior Russian officials on regional and international matters following the attacks.

The Iranian foreign minister announced Saturday in Istanbul that he would visit Moscow to meet Putin as part of the "strategic partnership" between the two countries.

US President Donald Trump said early Sunday that his forces bombed three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan.

The US targeted the sites with six bunker-buster bombs dropped on the Fordo facility with B-2 stealth bombers, along with dozens of submarine-launched cruise missile strikes on the Natanz and Isfahan facilities.

The attacks came as the latest escalation in a US-backed Israeli military assault on Iran since June 13, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks on Israel.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.