Arab countries condemn Iranian missile attacks on Qatar

US President Donald Trump arrives to address troops at the Al-Udeid air base southwest of Doha on May 15, 2025. (AFP File photo)

Arab countries Monday evening condemned the Iranian missile attacks that targeted the US' Al Udeid base in the Gulf state of Qatar.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry expressed "its condemnation and denunciation, in the strongest terms possible, (of) the aggression launched by Iran against the brotherly State of Qatar, which constitutes a flagrant violation of international law."

Egypt's Foreign Ministry also denounced the attacks, calling them "a violation of its sovereignty, a threat to the safety of its territory, and a breach of international law and the UN Charter."

Additionally, Iraq's Foreign Ministry said: "We follow with great concern the serious and rapid escalation in the region, which has begun to extend to sister countries with the attack on the State of Qatar."

A Jordanian Foreign Ministry statement "strongly" condemned Iran's "aggression" against Qatar, calling it a "blatant violation" of Qatar's sovereignty and international law.

Palestine branded the Iranian missile attack on the US base "a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar," reported Palestine's official News Agency Wafa.

Morocco's Foreign Ministry also decried the "blatant" missile attacks targeting the sovereignty of Qatar and its airspace through the bombing of the US' Al Udeid base.

Similar condemnations of Iran's attacks on Qatar came from Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

Iran launched a barrage of missiles at the US military's Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday, marking a dramatic escalation in tensions following the US targeting of three Iranian nuclear sites in Iran late Sunday.

The strikes, announced by Iranian state television Press TV, marked the start of what Iranian officials are calling Operation Bashayer Al-Fath, or Glad Tidings of Victory.

Qatar's Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted the missile attack targeting the US' base, with no casualties reported.