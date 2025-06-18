Israel kills 32 Palestinians in Gaza strikes

The Israeli army killed at least 32 Palestinians and wounded dozens more in airstrikes and gunfire across Gaza on Wednesday, according to medical sources and witnesses.

Among the dead were 11 Palestinians who had gathered near the Netzarim corridor in southern Gaza City awaiting humanitarian aid, where Israeli forces opened fire, wounding others, some critically.

The Israeli military allows only a limited number of aid trucks into Gaza, prompting large crowds of desperate civilians to gather.

According to Gaza's Government Media Office, these gatherings have increasingly become targets of Israeli attacks or thefts by armed gangs supported by Israel to sow chaos.

Elsewhere in Gaza City, an Israeli airstrike on a home in the al-Zaytoun neighborhood killed three people, including a child, and wounded several others.

In central Gaza, a strike on a house in the Maghazi refugee camp killed 10 Palestinians and injured others.

Separately, in the southern city of Khan Younis, Israeli forces struck two tents sheltering displaced families in the al-Mawasi area, killing eight civilians, including children.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 55,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





