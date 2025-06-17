Iranian government says no problems in gasoline distribution

Iran's government spokesperson said on Tuesday that there are no issues in the distribution of gasoline, despite public awareness of queues at fuel stations.

The spokesperson acknowledged the existence of lines but emphasized that fuel distribution is being managed effectively and that there is no systemic problem.

Temporary and mobile fuel stations are also under consideration to improve the situation.

Additionally, the spokesperson mentioned that the government is taking a local, community-focused approach to address issues with bakeries and essential goods, ensuring a stable supply chain.