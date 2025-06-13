NETANYAHUS OFFICIAL AIRCRAFT LANDS IN ATHENS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official aircraft, known as Wing of Zion, has been placed at the flight information region (FIR) in Athens after transporting the Israeli ambassador to Greece on Friday.

The plane brought Noam Katz to Athens after commercial air traffic to and from Tel Aviv airport was suspended following Israel's massive attack on Iran, CNN Greece reported, citing sources in the Foreign Ministry.

In aviation, a FIR is a designated airspace that provides air traffic control services such as flight information and alerting.

The ambassador was the sole passenger on board.

The Greece-Israel Military Cooperation Agreement allows for the relocation and stay of aircraft from both countries at their respective military airports for as long as necessary in the event of an emergency, it noted.