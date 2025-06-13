Iran says nuclear contamination detected at Natanz site after Israeli strike

This handout satellite photo obtained from Planet Labs PBC and dated on May 20, 2025, shows an overview of Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, south of Tehran. (AFP Photo)

A spokesperson for Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEO) said on Friday that nuclear contamination was detected inside the Natanz nuclear facility, Iran's largest nuclear site in central Isfahan province, following an Israeli missile strike.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, speaking to Iran's state television, said Israel fired missiles at the Natanz facility several times to reach deep underground.

"Some contamination was detected inside the facility, but this contamination did not spread outside the facility," Kamalvandi clarified.

The nuclear contamination in question is not alarming, he added.