US envoy to Syria arrives in Tel Aviv for talks with Israeli

Special Envoy to Syria, Tom Barrack, arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday for talks with Israeli officials.

Barrack, who also serves as US Ambassador to Türkiye, will explore the latest situation in Syria, and "the ongoing tensions between Israel and Türkiye," the Jerusalem Post said, citing an unnamed source.

The US envoy also visited the occupied Syrian Golan Heights with Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and other senior officials, the newspaper said.

On late Tuesday, Israel claimed that two rockets were fired from Syria toward the occupied Golan Heights, with the Israeli army responding with artillery shelling.

Syria's state news agency SANA said that the Yarmouk Basin area in Daraa province in southern Syria came under Israeli fire.

Following the ouster of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel intensified its air campaign in Syria, targeting military sites, vehicles, and ammunition depots, killing dozens of civilians.

Israel has occupied most of the Syrian Golan Heights since 1967. After Assad's fall, Israel seized control of the buffer zone in the area and declared the collapse of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between the two sides.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party's regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmad Al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in January.