SUSPECT ARRESTED AT NEW YORKS JFK AIRPORT IN CONNECTION WITH CALIFORNIA FERTILITY CLINIC CAR BOMBING

Suspect arrested at New York's JFK Airport in connection with California fertility clinic car bombing

The logo of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) / AFP File Photo

The FBI arrested a suspect at a New York airport believed to be involved in last month's car bombing at a California fertility clinic, according to media reports on Wednesday.

Authorities said Daniel Park, 32, from the state of Washington, was arrested late Tuesday at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport.

Park was apprehended in connection with the May 17 car bombing at the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic in Palm Springs which the FBI believes is the "largest bombing scene that we've had in Southern California."

The FBI said the main suspect, Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, died during the bombing which injured several people. Officials said Bartkus had "anti-pro-life" writings, which they are currently investigating.

The FBI is looking into whether Park helped provide material for the bomb used in the explosion, which authorities have called an "intentional act of terror."

Charges against Park have not yet been announced, pending the FBI's investigation.