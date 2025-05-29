Palestinian UN envoy says Gaza children 'dying of starvation and bombings'

Displaced Palestinian children carrying empty pots and cardboard return from an aid distribution center in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on May 28, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Palestine's envoy to the UN delivered an emotional plea Wednesday to the Security Council, urging immediate action to stop a "genocide" targeting Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip.

Saying that Palestinians are "deprived of water, food, medicine for so long and hanging to life by a thread," Riyad Mansour blamed the Council for inaction.

"It is outrageous," he said. "How much more do you want?"

Mansour blamed Israel for trying to create the illusion of allowing aid into the enclave while ensuring that "life cannot actually be sustained in Gaza."

"If Israel wanted aid in, it would open the crossings and allow humanitarian aid to enter immediately and fully in coordination with the UN, including UNRWA (UN agency for Palestine refugees)," he said.

Arguing that Israel wants to displace Palestinians, Mansour said: "The true concern is how to get rid of the Palestinians by killing them, starving them, and destroying others so they have no choice but to leave if they want to live."

Highlighting the suffering of children, Mansour said: "Those who are under 5 years old are not looking for life. They are looking for death because they cannot bear the pain of losing so many dear ones of their families and siblings."

Mansour broke down in tears as he recalled the number of children killed since Israel violated a ceasefire in March.

"Children are dying of starvation, the images of mothers embracing their motionless bodies, caressing their hair, talking to them, apologizing to them," he said. "I have grandchildren. I know what they mean to their families and to see the situation of the Palestinians without us having hearts to do something is beyond the ability of any normal human being to tolerate."

He added: "Flames and hunger are devouring Palestinian children. This is why we are so outraged as Palestinians everywhere."

"I can assure you, we are rooted in Palestine more than the olive trees, the Roman ones rooted in Palestine. We will never go away. We will not wither away. We are staying in our homeland," he said.

Calling on the Security Council to act, Mansour demanded: "Do something. Stop this crime from continuing against the Palestinian people, this genocide."