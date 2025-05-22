TÜRKIYES EXPORTS TO SYRIA INCREASE BY 37% THIS YEAR

Türkiye's exports to Syria increased 36.7% year-on-year in the first four months of the year, according to data released on Thursday by the Southeast Anatolia Exporters' Association.

Exports amounted to $669.67 million in the January-April period of 2025, up from $489.84 million in the same period of the previous year.

April exports increased by 57.6% over the same period last year, totaling $162.1 million.

Celal Kadooğlu, an official from the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TIM), said the business world and exporters welcomed the steps taken by the EU to lift the economic sanctions imposed on Syria after the US.

This development offers important opportunities not only for the reconstruction of Syria but also for Türkiye's economic and diplomatic role in the region, Kadooğlu said, noting that the lifting of sanctions will be a historical turning point in Syria's economic recovery process.

He said Türkiye believes that the constructive and multifaceted diplomacy it has pursued since its inception will bear fruit.

"We will soon see the effects of the atmosphere of confidence in the markets and the reopening of trade channels with the easing of international sanctions," Kadooğlu said.

"Our companies are ready to be natural partners in this process, especially with their logistics advantages and regional expertise. Increased trade between Türkiye and Syria will contribute to a stronger basis not only for economic but also for diplomatic relations," he added.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in late January.

After the installation of the new government in the country, Western countries started to lift the sanctions imposed on the government.

Last week, Trump announced that he would lift the "brutal and crippling" sanctions on Syria at the request of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

A day later, Trump held a landmark meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia—the first between US and Syrian leaders in 25 years.

The EU followed suit this week, when it decided to lift its economic sanctions on Syria to support the Syrian people in rebuilding their country after over a decade of civil war.