Palestinian Red Crescent president says no aid has yet reached Gazans

The president of the Palestine Red Crescent Society said on Thursday that no civilians in Gaza have received any of the humanitarian aid deliveries that have crossed over the border this week, describing the "few trucks" that entered as "an invitation for killing."

"I can prove that nobody has received (aid). No civilian has received anything yet," Younis Al Khatib told reporters during a press briefing in Geneva. "Most of these trucks are still in Kerem Shalom at the border, inspected, but not into Gaza."

He described the dire situation on the ground, saying that sending a small number of trucks into Gaza will only exacerbate the crisis.

"I think that is an invitation for killing. These people are starving," he warned, noting that the lack of aid and the severe food shortages have already started claiming lives.

"Today, we are hearing news about kids dying from starvation, and reports saying 90% of children are on the verge of starvation. It's very difficult to hide the rush and the looting that will happen," he said.

Palestinian Health Minister Majed Abu Ramadan said on Thursday in a separate briefing in Geneva: "In the last couple of days, we lost 29 innocent children and the elderly," he said, describing them as "starvation-related deaths."