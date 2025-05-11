US envoy praises reported plan by Hamas to release Israeli-American hostage

A reported plan by Hamas to release the last surviving American hostage in Gaza is a positive step forward, U.S. special envoy Adam Boehler said on Sunday.

Axios reported that Hamas will release Edan Alexander, an Israeli-American, as part of an effort to reach a ceasefire deal and resume humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.

Boehler told Reuters on Sunday in response to the report: "It's a positive step forward and we would also ask that Hamas release the bodies of four other Americans that were taken."

He said President Donald Trump's Middle East swing this week helped spur the move. "The president coming to the region was helpful as was the work done on this issue by Secretary (of State Marco) Rubio and (U.S. special envoy) Steve Witkoff."









