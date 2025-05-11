Gaza death toll passes 52,800 as Israeli attacks continue unabated

A man holds a wrapped body of a Palestinian child killed in an Israeli strike, at Nasser Hospital, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 11, 2025. (REUTERS)

At least 52,829 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

A ministry statement said that 19 people were killed in Israeli attacks in the enclave in the last 24 hours, while 81 others were injured, taking the number of injuries to 119,554 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

The Israeli army resumed its assaults on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 2,720 people and injured 7,513 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.