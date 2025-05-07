Syrian president reveals indirect talks with Israel to de-escalate tensions

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa revealed Wednesday that his administration is engaged in indirect negotiations with Israel through mediators to prevent an escalation between the two nations.

Sharaa, at a news conference in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron during his first visit to a European country since taking office, said there "are indirect talks with Israel through mediators to de-escalate so that the situation doesn't reach a point where neither side can contain it."

Sharaa added that "Israel carried out more than 20 airstrikes on Syria last week. It must stop its arbitrary actions and interference in Syrian affairs."

It is the first time the Syrian president revealed indirect talks with Israel.

He emphasized that Damascus has reaffirmed to all parties its commitment to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement, which established a ceasefire line between Syria and Israel in the Golan Heights.