Wildfires erupted near West Jerusalem again, but now 'under full control': Report

A firefighter airplane drops flame retardant while trying to extinguish a forest fire near the central Israeli town of Bet Shemesh, on May 2, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Wildfires erupted near West Jerusalem again, a day after firefighters put out massive blazes in central Israel after 30 hours of effort, Israeli media reported on Friday.

Hours after firefighters took control of a massive fire in the Latrun area between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv on Thursday, a new fire incident was reported, according to the Maariv daily.

In response to the blazes, the Israeli Fire and Rescue Service said the firefighting teams utilized aircraft to extinguish the fires and were able to bring them "under full control."

On Thursday, Israel announced that massive wildfires that erupted in the Jerusalem area had been brought under control after nearly 30 hours and the destruction of 20,000 dunams (4,942 acres).

The Fire and Rescue Service declared full control over the massive fires that erupted in the Jerusalem Hills on Wednesday, according to Israel's public broadcaster KAN and Channel 12.

The state broadcaster said a special investigation team has been formed to determine the cause.

Contrary to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's accusation that individuals deliberately started the fires, Channel 12 reported that "the main fires in the Jerusalem Hills were not set intentionally, and assessments indicate they were caused by negligence."

Authorities are continuing investigations to determine the cause of the blaze in the same area, which experienced less severe wildfires last week.

Thousands of residents from several towns were evacuated Wednesday as a result of the wildfires, which raged between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, with dozens of cars trapped and drivers walking across the road to escape the flames.