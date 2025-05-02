Houthis report 13 US airstrikes in provinces in northern Yemen

Yemen's Houthi group said late Thursday that US warplanes launched 13 airstrikes targeting the country's northern provinces of Sanaa, Saada and Al-Jawf.

The Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV channel reported that "US aggression aircraft launched an airstrike on Hamdan district in Sanaa province."

It added that US warplanes also carried out five airstrikes around the city of Saada, the Houthis' stronghold.

The report further noted that four US airstrikes hit Khab Wa Ash Sha'af district in Al-Jawf province.

Three more US airstrikes targeted Al-Wahda district southwest of the capital Sanaa, Al-Masirah TV reported later.

The channel did not provide further details on the impact of the strikes, and there was no immediate comment from Washington on the matter.

On Wednesday, the Houthi group said the US had conducted over 1,300 air and naval strikes on Yemen since mid-March, resulting in hundreds of civilian casualties.

The Houthis have targeted ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where more than 52,000 people have been killed in a brutal Israeli assault for more than 19 months.

The group halted attacks when a Gaza ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas but resumed them after Israel renewed airstrikes on Gaza in March.