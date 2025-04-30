UAE says foils bid to transfer weapons to Sudan army

 Contact Us
The UAE announced it blocked a weapons shipment bound for Sudan’s army and arrested suspects involved in unauthorized arms trafficking, amid accusations it supports rival paramilitaries.

Published April 30,2025
The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday that it had foiled a weapons shipment intended for the Sudanese army, which has accused the Gulf state of backing rival paramilitaries in the country's two-year war.

"The security services succeeded in preventing the transfer of a quantity of military equipment to the Sudanese Armed Forces following the arrest of members of a cell involved in unauthorised mediation, brokering and illicit trafficking of military equipment," UAE Attorney General Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said according to official news agency WAM.