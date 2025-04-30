Israel evacuates several towns amid wildfires caused by heatwave

Israeli authorities evacuated several towns in central Israel on Wednesday amid wildfires caused by high temperatures and strong winds.

A statement by the Fire and Rescue Service said the communities of Neveh Shalom, Beko'a, Ta'oz, Nachshon, and Mesilat Tzion were evacuated.

The evacuations were triggered by raging fires that erupted in several areas due to soaring temperatures and strong winds, as 63 firefighting teams and 11 aircraft battled to extinguish the flames.

The Israeli public broadcaster KAN also reported a raging fire in the Eshtaol Forest area between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

No information was yet available about injuries in the fires.

According to KAN, authorities issued instructions for possible evacuations of more communities due to the wildfires.

Last week, Israeli rescue authorities evacuated residents from several towns in central Israel amid widespread wildfires triggered by soaring temperatures and strong winds, which destroyed 10,000 dunums (2,500 acres) and injured nine people.