16 killed in attacks by ‘outlaw groups’ in southern Syria, authorities say

Sixteen civilians and security personnel were killed in attacks by "outlaw groups" in southern Syria, authorities said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Damascus countryside police chief Hussam al-Tahan said armed groups attacked security posts on the outskirts of Ashrafiyat Sahnaya, a mainly Druze town 12 kilometers from the center of Damascus.

He said 11 security personnel were among those killed in the attacks.

Tahan said the escalation followed unrest in the nearby city of Jaramana, also a Druze area where a fragile ceasefire agreement had been brokered over the past two days with local community leaders.

The agreement included a halt to gunfire and the return of bodies of those killed in recent clashes. Authorities began implementing the terms immediately, he said.

"However, outlaw groups infiltrated farmland in Ashrafiyat Sahnaya on Tuesday night and opened fire on both civilians and security personnel, causing more casualties," he added.