1 killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

An Israeli drone strike killed one person in southern Lebanon on Sunday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said the fatality occurred in the border town of Halta, without providing any details about the identity of the victim.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported more than 2,765 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of at least 194 victims and injuries to 486 others.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.





