Qatar calls for efforts to compel Israel to allow entry of humanitarian aid into besieged Gaza Strip

Qatar called on Sunday for urgent action to force Israel to allow the entry of humanitarian aid into the blockaded Gaza Strip.

"Qatar rejects the use of starvation and humanitarian aid as a weapon against the Palestinian people in Gaza," Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, in Doha.

"We continue our efforts with our partners to end the war in Gaza," he added.

"Efforts must be made with allies to compel Israel to allow the entry of humanitarian aid," the top diplomat stressed.

The Qatari minister expressed deep concern over the collapse of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and Israel's resumption of its assaults, "which have caused further casualties, destruction, and worsened the suffering of more than two million Palestinians."

More than 52,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.