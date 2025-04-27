TÜRKIYE REJECTS INITIATIVES TARGETING SYRIAS TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY: FM FIDAN

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Sunday Türkiye rejects any initiatives targeting Syria's territorial integrity, as he addressed a joint press conference with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani in Doha.

Besides Sheikh Mohammed, Fidan also met Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

At the news conference, Fidan said Türkiye does not accept any initiatives that undermine Syria's sovereignty, adding that any initiative allowing the holding of weapons outside the central authority will not be accepted.

He said Türkiye desires a Syria with a Constitution and administration that provides equal opportunities to all groups in the country and that positive steps have been taken in this regard.

He said discussions have been held with Qatar and other regional countries on issues related to Syria's development, economy, and removal of sanctions.

"We are waiting for the implementation of the agreement signed between the YPG and the Syrian administration in recent months. Our sensitivity on this issue is clear," he said, urging the terrorist organization PKK to respond positively to the call, lay down its weapons, and stop obstructing the return to normalcy in the region.

Underlining that the region has been struggling with war, confusion, occupation, blood and tears for years, he stressed that a prosperous, safe, respectful and free system must be built in modern times.

Türkiye and Qatar have shared similar approaches to regional conflicts, particularly on developments in Palestine and Syria. Both governments have called for an end to Israel's attacks on Gaza and continue to work together through bilateral channels and multilateral groups such as the Gaza Contact Group.

Fidan last visited Qatar in early February, while Sheikh Mohammed, who is also the Gulf country's foreign minister, traveled to Türkiye earlier this month to attend a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)-Gaza Contact Group, hosted by Fidan in the southern Turkish city of Antalya.