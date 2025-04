Greenland will never be 'piece of property' to be bought: Greenlandic PM

Greenland's new prime minister said on Sunday that the Arctic island would never be a "piece of property" to be bought, criticising US talk of seizing the Danish autonomous territory as lacking respect.

"We will never, ever be a piece of property that can be bought by anyone, and that's the message I think is most important to understand," Jens-Frederik Nielsen told reporters alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen as he visited Denmark for the first time since taking office.