'No place' for racism and hate in France, Macron says after murder of Muslim in mosque

There can never be a place for racism and hate in France, President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday after the brutal stabbing to death of a Muslim in a mosque in the south of the country.

"Racism and hatred based on religion can have no place in France. Freedom of worship cannot be violated," Macron wrote on X in his first comments on Friday's killing, extending his support to "our fellow Muslim citizens".