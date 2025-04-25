Palestine expresses full solidarity with Türkiye after Istanbul earthquake

An abandoned building in Fatih district collapses partly after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Istanbul, Turkiye on April 23, 2025. (AA)

The Palestine Foreign Ministry voiced its unwavering support for Türkiye after a powerful earthquake struck Istanbul.

The ministry expressed "full solidarity with friendly Türkiye —its president, government, and people—and all those affected by the earthquake" in Istanbul."

It noted that the Palestinian Embassy in Ankara and consulate in Istanbul are actively monitoring the aftermath. Both confirmed that "all members of the Palestinian community and our students are safe," it said.

The embassy urged Palestinians and students in the affected area to follow instructions and guidelines issued by Turkish authorities.

A powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Istanbul on Wednesday, injuring at least 236 people in panic-driven incidents, said officials.

The epicenter was in Istanbul's Silivri district, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).