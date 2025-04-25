Zelensky claims US-made components found in missile that killed 12 people in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday claimed that components manufactured by US companies were found in a missile used to attack the country's capital Kyiv earlier this week, killing 12 people.

"The missile that killed civilians in Kyiv contained at least 116 components sourced from other countries-and most of them, unfortunately, were manufactured by American companies," Zelensky said on X.

On Thursday, a Russian missile attack on Kyiv killed 12 people and injured 90 others, with Ukraine alleging the use of a North Korean missile in the attack.

Neither Russian nor North Korean officials have commented on the claims.

"The investigation into all the details about the missile is ongoing. However, it is already clear that it was a ballistic missile from North Korea," Zelensky said, reaffirming his country's claims.

Recent months have also seen reports of North Korean soldiers fighting against Ukraine, amid warmer ties between Pyongyang and Moscow.

Saying that search and rescue operations in Kyiv ended only today, Zelensky added that more than 30 people are still hospitalized, including those with severe injuries.

He said that the lack of sufficient pressure on Russia allows it to import such missiles and other arms, arguing that North Korea is also able to produce such missiles for similar reasons.

"We insist that Russia must immediately and unconditionally agree to a full ceasefire," Zelensky added.

US authorities have not yet commented on Zelensky's statement.