Al-Qassam Brigades say 4 Israeli soldiers killed, wounded in northern Gaza

The Palestinian resistance Hamas group on Friday said that its armed wing killed and wounded four Israeli soldiers in Beit Hanoun town, the northern Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades said that its fighters on Thursday shot four Israeli soldiers and officers, leaving them dead and wounded on the Al-Awda Street, eastern Beit Hanoun.

The statement, however, did not mention further details, and the Israeli army has not commented on the incident.

On April 21, Al-Qassam released a clip documenting its fighters targeting Israeli forces on Al-Awda Street, eastern Beit Hanoun, on April 19, during which the footages showed Al-Qassam fighters opening direct fire toward an Israeli army's vehicle.

The Israeli army resumed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Israel has killed over 51,400 Palestinians in the enclave since October 2023, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.