Saudi defense minister visits Tehran ahead of Iran-US nuclear talks

Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman visited Tehran for key talks on defense ties and regional cooperation, just days before Iran-U.S. nuclear talks resume in Rome.

Published April 17,2025
Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman arrived in Tehran on an official visit on Thursday for talks with Iranian officials, Saudi media said.

Bin Salman will discuss bilateral relations and a host of issues of mutual concern, the state news agency SPA reported.

According to the state news agency IRNA, the Saudi minister will explore ways of strengthening regional cooperation and bolstering defense relations and counter-terrorism coordination.

The high-profile visit comes ahead of a second round of indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington over Iran's nuclear program in Rome on Saturday.