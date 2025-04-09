Israeli airstrike hits building in eastern Lebanon, further violating ceasefire agreement

Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike Tuesday evening, targeting a building west of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, marking the latest violation of a ceasefire in effect since last November.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported that "hostile (Israeli) aircraft struck a building in the Housh Tal Safiya area," located in the plain of Bodai, west of Baalbek.

An Israeli military statement confirmed the strike, saying: "A short while ago, the IAF (air force) struck a weapons storage facility belonging to Hezbollah's Aerial Defense Unit in the area of Beqaa in Lebanon."

Details of casualties or damage are as yet unavailable, and Hezbollah has so far offered no comment.

Earlier Tuesday, the National News Agency noted Israeli forces fired on residents of Meiss El Jabal, a town in the Marjeyoun district of the Nabatieh province in southern Lebanon, wounding two people.

A fragile ceasefire had been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict last September.

Lebanese authorities reported nearly 1,400 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including at least 122 fatalities and 369 injuries.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after it refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.