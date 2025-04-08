Yemen’s Houthis claim attacks on Tel Aviv, US destroyers in Red Sea

Yemen's Houthi group said late Monday that it launched a drone attack on a military target in Tel Aviv, Israel and struck two US destroyers in the Red Sea with missiles and drones.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree declared in a televised statement that the group's air force "conducted an operation targeting a military site of the Israeli enemy in the occupied Yafa area using a Yafa-type drone."

He provided no further details on the target.

Saree added that a separate operation "targeted two American destroyers in the Red Sea with several winged missiles and drones."

The US has not yet commented on the Houthi reports. However, the Israeli military said that its air force intercepted a drone approaching from the east earlier in the day before it crossed into Israeli territory.

No alarms were activated in accordance with protocol, the military noted in a statement. Israel's Army Radio confirmed that the drone originated from Yemen.

Last month, US President Donald Trump said that he had ordered "decisive and powerful military action" against the Houthis and later threatened to "completely annihilate them."

At least 76 civilians have been killed and 182 others injured in US airstrikes across Yemen since March 15, according to the Houthi-run Health Ministry.

The Houthis have targeted ships in the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has killed more than 50,700 people in a brutal onslaught.

The campaign of airstrikes started after the group threatened to restart targeting ships because of Israel's blocking aid from entering Gaza.





