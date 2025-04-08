Scientists revive dire wolf in first ‘de-extinction’

This undated photo provided by Colossal Biosciences shows two pups that were genetically engineered with similarities to the extinct dire wolf. (AP Photo)

A wolf species that disappeared 12,500 years ago, the "dire wolf," has been revived by a US-based biotech company, marking the world's first "de-extinction" in a ground-breaking achievement.

Colossal Biosciences, the Texas-based genetic engineering company behind the creation of the colossal woolly mouse, announced Monday that scientists used ancient DNA, cloning and gene-editing technology to create three dire wolf pups by altering the genes of a gray wolf, the closest living relative of the extinct species, resulting in a hybrid that closely resembles its prehistoric ancestor.

"This massive milestone is the first of many coming examples demonstrating that our end-to-end de-extinction technology stack works," said CEO Ben Lamm.

Colossal's dire wolves include two male adolescents, Romulus and Remus, and a female puppy, Khaleesi, while her two litters of red wolves, descended from three different genetic lines, consist of one female adolescent, Hope, and three male puppies -- Blaze, Cinder and Ash.

Colossal has been working on resurrecting the mammoth, dodo and Tasmanian tiger since 2021 but this is the first time the company has disclosed its work on dire wolves.

The wolves live in a vast, secure preserve with extensive fencing, monitored by cameras, security and drones.

Colossal offers specialized care, including a dedicated area for the dire wolves with a veterinary clinic and management facilities.

The dire wolf was a large predator that roamed North America and inspired the famous canine in the television series "Game of Thrones," with the puppy "Khaleesi" named after a leading character from the show.