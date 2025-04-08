Jordan affirms support for Syrian efforts to maintain security, stability

Jordan's King Abdullah II reaffirmed support on Tuesday for Syria and its efforts to maintain security and stability.

Speaking during a meeting with Patriarch Youssef Absi, the Melkite Greek Catholic Patriarch of Antioch and All the East, Abdullah emphasized "the importance of protecting the Christian presence in the Middle East," the royal court said in a statement.

He also reiterated Jordan's readiness to support Syria's efforts to preserve its security, stability, and the rights of all components of Syrian society.

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmad al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in late January.

Patriarch Absi, for his part, hailed Jordan's role in the custody of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem and praised its support for Palestinians.

In 1994, Jordan and Israel signed a peace treaty under which Amman would continue to supervise the holy sites in occupied East Jerusalem.

In March 2013, King Abdullah and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas signed an agreement to defend Jerusalem and its holy sites.