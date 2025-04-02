Israeli army raids Palestinian refugee camp in occupied West Bank amid escalation

Israeli army forces raided the Dheisha refugee camp in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Wednesday amid an ongoing escalation in the occupied territory, witnesses said.

Israeli forces searched several houses in the camp and dropped leaflets threatening residents with forced displacement, they added.

No information was yet available about injuries or arrests.

The raid was the latest in Israel's ongoing escalation in the occupied West Bank, where more than 940 people have been killed and over 7,000 others injured in Israeli attacks since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023.

The Israeli army has also launched a deadly offensive in the northern West Bank since January, killing more than 70 Palestinians and displacing thousands.

The International Court of Justice declared Israel's longstanding occupation of Palestinian territories illegal in July. It demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.







