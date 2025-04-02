Iran says ready to strengthen ties with Islamic, neighboring countries

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed his country's readiness on Wednesday to enhance relations with Islamic countries and its neighbors.

In a phone call with Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Pezeshkian said Iran's approach to resolving tensions with Western powers "is grounded in fairness and justice," the state news agency IRNA reported.

The Iranian leader stressed that Tehran "will neither overstep the bounds of fairness nor accept anything beyond it."

The Kuwaiti emir, for his part, praised "the friendly relations between the two nations and affirmed Kuwait's commitment to deepening ties with Iran," according to IRNA.

Pezeshkian also had a phone call with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), during which he invited the Emirati leader to visit Iran for discussions on expanding bilateral cooperation.

In turn, the UAE president appreciated the call, describing it as "a testament to the strong ties between the two countries."