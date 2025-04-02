Gaza media office slams Israel for intensifying enclave’s famine crisis

Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, March 9, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

Gaza's Government Media Office condemned Israel's decision to ban humanitarian aid and fuel from entering the enclave, which has forced all of its bakeries to shut down and deepened a famine crisis.

In a statement Tuesday, it accused Israel of committing a "new crime" against Gaza's 2.4 million residents by shutting off all sources of flour, aid and fuel for a month.

"This has led to the total closure of all bakeries, deepening the famine threatening civilian lives," it said, holding Israel and the US "fully responsible for this heinous crime."

The office called on the UN, the international community and human rights groups to intervene urgently.

The Palestinian group Hamas also condemned the shutdown of all bakeries in Gaza due to the exhaustion of flour supplies, calling it a dangerous escalation of Israel's genocide campaign.

It emphasized that Gaza has entered a state of famine, marking one of the worst humanitarian disasters in modern history.

Earlier, Abdel Nasser Al-Ajrami, head of the Bakery Owners Association in the Gaza Strip, told Anadolu that bakeries supported by the World Food Program ceased operations due to shortages of flour, sugar, salt, yeast and diesel fuel triggered by Israel's ongoing closure of border crossings.

On March 2, Israel sealed off Gaza's crossings from humanitarian, relief and medical aid.

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to escalate the genocide in Gaza and implement US President Donald Trump's plan to displace Palestinians.

Israeli forces began a surprise aerial campaign on Gaza on March 18 and have killed more than 1,000 people and injured over 2,000, shattering a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Nearly 50,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israel's military onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.