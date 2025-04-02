Death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Gaza rises to 13 as Palestinians mark final day of Eid al-Fitr

Israeli airstrikes killed three Palestinians and injured several others in a series of raids late Tuesday targeting central and southern Gaza, bringing the death toll on the third and final day of the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of Ramadan to 13, including a journalist and his family.

One Palestinian was killed when Israeli warplanes struck a tent sheltering displaced people in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, medical sources told Anadolu.

In Khan Younis in southern Gaza, a strike wounded several civilians, while a separate raid hit an evacuated house in the city, though no casualties were reported, witnesses told Anadolu.

Earlier, artillery fire killed another Palestinian in the Al-Qarara area north of Khan Younis, and Israeli naval forces injured two more on the city's beachfront, according to medical sources.

In Rafah in southern Gaza, medics confirmed that a resident succumbed to wounds from Israeli gunfire.

Throughout Tuesday's early hours and daytime, 10 Palestinians including journalist Mohammed Al-Bardaweel, his wife and their three children perished in strikes across Gaza. A predawn raid on their home in Khan Younis claimed the family, medics said.

Witnesses reported heavy fire from Israeli forces east of Gaza City and Jabalia in the north, signaling intensified operations.

Israeli forces began a surprise aerial campaign on Gaza on March 18 and have killed more than 1,040 people and injured over 2,540, shattering a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Nearly 50,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in Israel's military onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





