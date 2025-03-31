Trump says Houthi fighters 'decimated' by US strikes

US President Donald Trump on Monday said Yemen's Houthis had been "decimated" by US strikes over the past two weeks, as he vowed to continue military action.

"The Iran-backed Houthi Terrorists have been decimated by the relentless strikes over the past two weeks. Many of their Fighters and Leaders are no longer with us. We hit them every day and night — Harder and harder," Trump said in a statement on his Truth Social platform.

Arguing that Houthi's capabilities threaten shipping and the region were "rapidly being destroyed," Trump said: "Our attacks will continue until they are no longer a threat to Freedom of Navigation."

He warned the Houthis to cease their attacks on US vessels. "The choice for the Houthis is clear: Stop shooting at US ships, and we will stop shooting at you."

Trump also signaled that Washington was prepared to intensify its military response if the Houthis did not halt their actions, warning: "Otherwise, we have only just begun, and the real pain is yet to come, for both the Houthis and their sponsors in Iran."

In recent days, the US has intensified its airstrikes on Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen at an unprecedented rate, resulting in casualties and infrastructure damage, according to the group.

On March 15, Trump said he had ordered a "decisive and powerful military action" against the Houthis and later threatened to "completely annihilate them."

Houthis have targeted ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden since November 2023, saying the raids were in solidarity with Palestinians in the enclave, where Israel has killed more than 50,000 people.

The new campaign of airstrikes started after the group threatened to restart targeting ships over Israel blocking aid entering the Gaza Strip.