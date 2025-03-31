Netanyahu names retired navy commander as new Shin Bet director

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday named Eli Sharvit, a retired Israeli navy commander, as the new director of the internal security service (Shin Bet), following the dismissal of Ronen Bar.

A statement by Netanyahu's office said that the decision to name Sharvit came following "conducting in-depth interviews with seven worthy candidates."

This came despite a temporary injunction order by the Israeli Supreme Court to freeze Bar's dismissal until April 8. However, the court allowed Netanyahu to interview candidates to replace him.

The prime minister's office said that Sharvit served 36 years in the Israeli navy, including five years as its commander, during which he "conducted complex operations against Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran," but didn't elaborate further.

On March 21, Netanyahu's government decided to end Bar's tenure on April 10, unless a permanent successor is appointed earlier.

Netanyahu defended his push to oust Bar, asserting the decision falls within governmental authority and should not be subject to judicial oversight.

He cited a "lack of trust" in Bar, rooted in the fallout from the Oct. 7, 2023 attack. This marks the first time an Israeli government has moved to fire a Shin Bet chief.

Bar himself hinted at political motives, suggesting Netanyahu sought "personal loyalty" that he refused to provide. Meanwhile, massive protests have gripped Israeli streets in recent days, decrying the dismissal attempt.





