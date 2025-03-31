International Red Cross 'appalled' by killing of Palestinian medics, rescuers in Gaza

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Sunday expressed outrage after eight paramedics from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS), five first responders from the Gaza Civil Defense, and a UN staff member were killed while performing emergency duties in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

Earlier, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said that it retrieved the bodies of 14 people in Rafah following an Israeli strike about a week ago, including eight of its medics, five civil defense workers, and a UN agency employee.

"We are deeply saddened and mourn alongside their families, loved ones, and colleagues," the ICRC statement said.

"These staff and volunteers were risking their own lives to provide support to others," it added.

The medics were targeted on March 23 as they headed to provide first aid to wounded individuals from Israeli shelling in the Al-Hashashin area.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said the targeting is a "premeditated crime" and a "flagrant violation" of international humanitarian law, which mandates that Israeli forces respect and facilitate medical teams' work without threatening their lives.

The organization renewed its call for the international community to fulfill its legal duties and take concrete steps to halt Israel's "grave violations" against medical teams and Palestinian civilians, stressing the need to hold Israel accountable.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on the Gaza Strip on March 18, killing over 920 people, injuring more than 2,000 others, and shattering the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

More than 50,200 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 114,000 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





