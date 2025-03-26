UN reports 142,000 displaced in Gaza in 1 week as humanitarian crisis worsens

The UN on Wednesday reported that at least 142,000 people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip in one week, as Israeli bombardments and displacement orders escalate.

Citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference that "relentless bombardments and daily displacement orders, coupled with the ongoing blockade on cargo entering Gaza and systematic denials of humanitarian movements inside the strip, are having a devastating impact on the entire population of more than 2 million people."

Warning that "everything in Gaza is running out -- supplies, time and life," Dujarric noted that the space for civilians to survive is "shrinking as new Israeli displacement orders are issued by the day."

"These orders now cover 17% of Gaza, roughly 61 square kilometers (24 square miles). In just one week, 142,000 people have been displaced, and that number is now expected to rise," he said.

"With every wave of displacement, thousands of people lose not just their shelter, but also access to essential essentials such as food, drinking water, and healthcare," Dujarric added.

The humanitarian office also reported that Israeli forces have expanded areas within Gaza where they require humanitarian organizations to coordinate their movements in advance. Dujarric stated that the requests are routinely denied.

"Between the 18th and 24th of March, 40 out of nearly 50 coordinated aid movements were denied. That's 82%," said Dujarric. "And today, half of our coordinated missions were denied --that's five out of 10."

He emphasized that when humanitarian access is blocked, critical tasks such as retrieving essential supplies or refueling bakeries are severely affected, worsening the already dire situation.

The Israeli army launched a surprise aerial campaign on Gaza on March 18, killing 830 people, injuring nearly 1,800 and shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Nearly 50,200 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and more than 113,700 injured in a brutal Israeli military onslaught on Gaza since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.