1 Israeli killed, another injured in shooting attack in northern Israel

Security forces gather by a damaged vehicle at the scene of an attack in Haifa in northern Israel on March 24, 2025. (AFP Photo)

An Israeli was killed and another injured in a shooting attack in Haifa city in northern Israel on Monday, police said.

Police said a gunman rammed his car into a group of people in southern Haifa, got out, and opened fire toward them.

Police forces neutralized the attacker at the scene, but it was not yet clear whether he was killed.

Israel's national ambulance service Megan David Adom said a 75-year-old man was killed while another man was moderately injured in the attack.