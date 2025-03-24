Trump says expects to sign Ukraine minerals deal soon

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he expects a U.S.-Ukraine revenue-sharing agreement on Ukrainian critical minerals will be signed soon.

Trump also told reporters as he met his Cabinet that the United States is talking to Ukraine about the potential for American firms owning Ukrainian power plants.

Trump: Greenland 'maybe' in US future, important for national security

Trump on Monday said his administration was dealing with people in Greenland who wanted something to happen, referencing his repeated calls for the U.S. to annex the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

"I think Greenland is going to be something that maybe is in our future," Trump told reporters after a meeting with his Cabinet.

His comments came as Greenlandic leaders criticized a planned trip this week by a high-profile U.S. delegation to Greenland led by Usha Vance, wife of Vice President JD Vance.







