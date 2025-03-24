Egypt makes new truce offer as Israeli genocide escalate in Gaza

Egypt has put forward a new proposal aimed at restoring the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The Egyptian plan calls for Hamas to release five Israeli hostages each week, with Israel implementing the second phase of the ceasefire after the first week, two security sources said.

Both the U.S. and Hamas agreed to the proposal, the security sources said, but Israel has not yet responded.

A Hamas official didn't confirm the proposed offer, but told Reuters that "several proposals are being discussed with the mediators to bridge the gap and to resume negotiations to reach common ground that would pave the way to start the second phase of the agreement."













