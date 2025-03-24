Germany condemns Israel’s approval of illegal West Bank settlements

Germany on Monday condemned the Israeli government for legalizing 13 settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The German Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized that the controversial move violates international law and hinders efforts toward a political solution to the conflict.

"We strongly condemn this decision. It promotes an expansive settlement policy that actively undermines a two-state solution," spokesman Christian Wagner said.

"The German government rejects Israel's entire settlement policy as illegal under international law, and it is clear that this policy must be ended and this decision reversed," he told a press conference in Berlin.

Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich announced on Sunday that the Security Cabinet approved a plan to separate and legalize 13 settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank, calling it "another important step on the path to actual sovereignty" in Judea and Samaria.

According to Palestinian reports, approximately 770,000 illegal Israeli settlers were living in 180 settlements and 256 outposts across the occupied territory by the end of 2024.

The UN considers all Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territories illegal under international law and cautions that their continued expansion jeopardizes efforts toward a two-state solution.

Tensions remain high across the occupied West Bank, where attacks by the Israeli army and settlers have resulted in at least 937 Palestinian deaths and over 7,000 injuries since the Gaza offensive began in October 2023.

In July, the International Court of Justice ruled Israel's longstanding occupation of Palestinian territories illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.















