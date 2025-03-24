Erdoğan: European security without Türkiye will not be possible

Voicing readiness to advance Ankara's relations with European countries, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday that Europe cannot ensure its security without Türkiye.



"The heated debates over past weeks have shown that European security without Türkiye will not be possible," Erdoğan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.



"Europe's need for our country has begun to be openly acknowledged, not only in terms of security but also in many areas, from the economy to diplomacy and from trade to social life," he added.



"As our European friends shape their policies on a rational basis, they also comprehend the importance of relations with Türkiye. We see these as promising developments for the future of Turkish-EU relations."

Türkiye ready to advance its relations with European countries

Saying that rapid and abrupt changes taking place globally show the need for further dialogue and institutional cooperation, he added: "Türkiye is ready to advance its relations with European countries and the EU in the framework of common interests and mutual respect."



Erdoğan also said Ankara has closely monitored the latest developments in the war in Ukraine and has positioned itself correctly from the beginning.



He reiterated that Türkiye underlines at every platform that peace has no losers, saying: "We continue to uphold the same stance today. As this war enters its fourth year, we hope for an end through a just peace-without further bloodshed or destruction. We see Russia's partially positive response to the US' 30-day ceasefire proposal as a modest yet valuable step toward path to peace."

Türkiye-US ties to gain a different momentum in Trump's second term

It is quite possible that Türkiye-US ties will gain a different momentum in US President's second term, Erdoğan pointed out.In his speech following the, Erdoğan said that in a, he and Trump discussed many important issues, including removing all obstacles to the $100 billion trade target.On March 16, Erdoğan and Trump held a phone call during which the Turkish president expressed his full confidence thatwill advance bilateral cooperation through solidarity, a result-oriented approach and in a sincere manner in the new era of relations.