Death toll from Israeli strikes in Syria’s Daraa rises to 4

The death toll from Monday's Israeli airstrikes in Syria's southern Daraa province has risen to four, the civil defense agency said on Wednesday.

The agency said the toll increased after an injured young Syrian breathed his last, while 18 other people were injured in the attacks, including four children and one woman.

Three civil defense volunteers were also injured in the strikes.

Several Arab countries have condemned the Israeli attacks as a "blatant violation" of international law and Syria's sovereignty.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Israel also launched hundreds of airstrikes that targeted military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems, and air defense installations, according to reports.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in late January.










