10 killed as Israeli airstrike targets funeral tent in northern Gaza

A Palestinian carries an injured youngster following an Israeli strike, in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip March 19, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

At least 10 Palestinians were killed and more than 15 others injured Wednesday when an Israeli airstrike hit a funeral tent in northern Gaza, medical sources said.

Medical staff at the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza told Anadolu that the facility received 10 bodies and more than 15 wounded after the strike targeted the Al Salateen neighborhood in Beit Lahia.

Meanwhile, witnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli drone hit the mourners' tent, resulting in multiple casualties.

The wounded were transported to hospitals in northern Gaza, the witnesses added.