Saudi Arabia unveils 'Saudi architecture characters map' plan

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled the "Saudi Architecture Characters Map" development plan on Sunday, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

The initiative features 19 distinct architectural styles inspired by the country's geographical and cultural heritage.

"It highlights Saudi Arabia's commitment to celebrating the country's architectural heritage, enhancing quality of life, and modernizing urban landscapes in Saudi cities as part of Vision 2030," the Saudi Press Agency said.

The Saudi Architecture Map project is expected to contribute more than 8 billion riyals (around $2.13 billion) to the total gross domestic product by 2030 and create over 34,000 new jobs.

Crown Prince bin Salman, who also chairs the Supreme Committee for Saudi Architecture Design Guidelines, emphasized that the plan is part of efforts to develop sustainable urban cities that combine traditional architectural styles with modern methods, in harmony with the local environment.

"Saudi architecture blends our rich heritage with contemporary design thinking. We are enhancing urban landscapes and quality of life as well as building an architectural framework that balances the past and the present. This model will serve as a global source of inspiration for innovation in architectural design," he said.

The Saudi Architecture Map features 19 architectural styles that reflect the geographical, natural, and cultural characteristics of regions across the country, regardless of administrative divisions within the country.

Each style was identified based on urban and historical studies that reflect building patterns passed down through generations, according to the source.

The design guidelines will be implemented in major public projects and commercial buildings, starting in Al-Ahsa, Taif, Mecca, and Abha provinces.





